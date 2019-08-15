Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.85

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.85 and last traded at $156.99, with a volume of 5156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Roger H. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $466,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,499,336.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

