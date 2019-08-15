Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% to $3.39-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.Brinker International also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. UBS Group raised Brinker International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.56.

EAT opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

