Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

