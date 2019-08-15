Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $126.33. 8,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,262. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $2,988,877.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $4,422,893.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,289 shares of company stock worth $16,942,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

