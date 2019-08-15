Brokerages Anticipate BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will announce sales of $32.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.76 million to $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners posted sales of $32.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $125.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.26 million, with estimates ranging from $132.51 million to $176.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 989,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 143,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 138.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.57%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

