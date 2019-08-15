Brokerages Expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 13,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,914. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $771.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

