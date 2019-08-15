Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at $82,065,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 74,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

