Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to report $830,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.18 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 568.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 40,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,442. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.34. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

In related news, Director Leonard Sank bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 315,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,722.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,817 shares of company stock valued at $91,009. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.