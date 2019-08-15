Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will announce $285.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $302.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,960. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.