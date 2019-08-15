Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.61 Million

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $136.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.90 million and the lowest is $131.94 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $153.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $513.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $522.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $550.42 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $571.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

WTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,049,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.99. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 151,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,142. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $60,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

