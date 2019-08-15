Brokerages Set $42.50 Target Price for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NKSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.86. 586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $226.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.48.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $49,990. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $678,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

