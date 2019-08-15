Brokerages Set Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) Price Target at C$0.63

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of BXE stock remained flat at $C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,258. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will post -1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

