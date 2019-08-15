BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BRT Apartments by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

BRT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

