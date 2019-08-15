BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,742 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Glaukos by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Glaukos by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Glaukos by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 125,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

