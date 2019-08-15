BTU Protocol Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $21.63 million and $515.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.33 or 0.04567046 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001009 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.