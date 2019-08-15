Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Caci International updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.52-12.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.52-12.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $219.95. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $577,159 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

