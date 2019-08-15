Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CAE opened at C$34.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.60. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$36.86.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$964.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CAE from C$27.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

