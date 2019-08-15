CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

