Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,827 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGC traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 7,244,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,641. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.63. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.