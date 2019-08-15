CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.92

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $12.76. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

