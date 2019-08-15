Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Director Chet Kapoor Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Director Chet Kapoor purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CRCM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 0.92. Care.com Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 82,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 192.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

