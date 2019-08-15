Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRCM. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

CRCM opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66. Care.com has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $43,857.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,594.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Care.com by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

