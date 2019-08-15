Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 40,000 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. 1,302,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

