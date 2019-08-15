carVertical Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $64,901.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00270271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01324538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000430 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

