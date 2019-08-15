CBS (NYSE:CBS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBS. Loop Capital increased their price target on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE:CBS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 137,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. CBS has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBS will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CBS during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

