CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $44.65. CBS shares last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 236,101 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Get CBS alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.