CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,106,200 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 2,409,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,074 shares of company stock worth $21,578,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 507,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,441. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

