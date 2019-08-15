Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.60 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.28 ($6.14).

Shares of Ceconomy stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €4.78 ($5.56). The company had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.09. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of €7.48 ($8.70).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

