Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELC. ValuEngine cut Celcuity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Celcuity and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CELC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Celcuity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celcuity by 13,655.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

