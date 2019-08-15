Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.40. 91,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,758. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

