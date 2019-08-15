Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.75.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.58. 91,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.42.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 81,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.82, for a total transaction of C$883,880.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,651 shares in the company, valued at C$93,566.62. Insiders have sold 188,370 shares of company stock worth $2,059,252 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

