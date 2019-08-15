Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.45% and a negative net margin of 355.50%.

NASDAQ:KOOL opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Cesca Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

