Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

