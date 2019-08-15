Chiliz Price Reaches $0.0070 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens.

Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

