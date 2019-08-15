Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,066.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Chimpion has a market cap of $2.04 million and $32,066.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

