China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CFO Purchases $95,910.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CFO Jeffrey S. Lee bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $95,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.