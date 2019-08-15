China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other China Metro Rural news, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 328,500 shares of company stock worth $1,541,030 over the last three months.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Metro Rural (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.