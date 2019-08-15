China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.07 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

China XD Plastics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544. China XD Plastics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of China XD Plastics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

