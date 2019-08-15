Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,591,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $800.91. 55,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,314. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $822.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $765.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

