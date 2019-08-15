Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,203,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,246,000 after purchasing an additional 645,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.55.

NYSE CI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,646. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

