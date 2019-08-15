Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) VP Purchases $13,716.00 in Stock

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) VP Eduard Freydel acquired 900 shares of Ciner Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $13,716.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eduard Freydel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Eduard Freydel purchased 500 shares of Ciner Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $9,525.00.

CINR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.02. Ciner Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ciner Resources by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciner Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 697,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

CINR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

