Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,529 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

