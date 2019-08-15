Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned a $58.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 25,123,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,925,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

