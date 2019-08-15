Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Cision also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CISN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

CISN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Cision has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 28,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $321,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,949 shares in the company, valued at $19,280,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,033,205. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cision by 332.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

