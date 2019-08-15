Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRN. ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 74,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.64. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $205.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

