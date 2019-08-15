Citigroup Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $116.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

EOG Resources stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

