Civitas Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $94,144.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00551173 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004863 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003128 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 6,951,149 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

