CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,955.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $987,361.00 and $7,955.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, Upbit and Binance. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003594 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,325,798 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Mercatox, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bitbns and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

