CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,559,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 4,210,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 614,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 539,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.57. 1,205,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

