Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

COA traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73.15 ($0.96). 899,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

